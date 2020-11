SAINt JHN just released his new album While The World Was Burning. He celebrates the release with the official video for his track “Monica Lewinsky, Election Year” featuring DaBaby and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.The visual is set on yhe set of an exotic photoshoot. SAINt JHN sings to a gtoup of female models. DaBaby rhymes as he poses in his Gucci ensemble while A Boogie hits the runway full on water.

Watch the “Monica Lewinsky, Election Year” video below.