Following his departure from the YBN click, Cordae gets back to work with his new single/video “The Parables”. Produced by Cardiak. The track also appears in the Beats’ ‘Flex That’ commercial. The visual is directed by Sergio and features Cordae hanging at the crib writing and walking through the city with a bottle of Dusse getting into various foul situations.

Watch the “The Parables” video below.