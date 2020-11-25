Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 393) “The Big Bro”

In this episode:

Although Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks have made it clear they don’t believe the Grammy’s respect or understand the culture, there are artist that still strive to win the Award (21:58). The guys discuss the nominees, the snubs and the reaction from the music industry (48:00). They also discuss Dave Chappelle’s latest special and the importance of his message (1:03:22), Hip-Hop beef’s that should end (1:35:17), who can Joe beat in a Verzuz (1:48:40) and an update on HBO’s “The Undoing” (potential spoiler alerts) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Protoje – “In Bloom” (Ft. Lila Iké) Rory | Priya Ragu – “Good Love 2.0” Mal | | JR Writer – “This Is Not New” (Ft. Royce Da 5’9) Parks | Rasheed Chappell – “Rock Bottom” (Ft. Ransom)