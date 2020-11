With the new project Zaystreet set to drop on December 11th. Young Scooter and Zaytoven link up with 2 Chainz and Rick Ross for their new street anthem “Dope Boyz & Trap Godz”. This follows Scooter and Zay’s previous single “Black Migo” featuring Future.

You can stream “Dope Boyz & Trap Godz” below.