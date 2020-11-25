The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Nominations

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will take place on January 31st. Now the Recording Academy has announced this year’s nominations. Beyoncé leads the way with nine noms, while Roddy Ricch follows with six nominations. This year Jay-Z also made history as he officially tied Quincy Jones with 80 nomination for his part on Jay Electronica‘s A Written Testimony, which was nominated for Best Rap Album.

You know the nominations can’t go without any controversy as The Weeknd was snubbed with zero nominations and many feel Lil Baby was snubbed by not being nominated for Best Rap Album for his popular album My Turn but it looks like they went pure hip hop this year as nominees for Best Rap Album nominees include Jay Electronica and Jay-Z (A Written Testimony), Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist (Alfredo), Nas and Hit-Boy (King’s Disease), Royce 5’9″ (The Allegory) and D Smoke (Black Habits). Teyana Taylor also had some smoke for the Best R&B Album nominations because no women were nominated.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Album of the Year

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Black Pumas, Black Pumas

Coldplay, Everyday Life

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3

Haim, Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Folklore

Record of the Year

Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

Black Pumas, “Colors”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”

Song of the Year

Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R, “I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending”

Best Rap Album

D Smoke, Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist, Alfredo

Jay Electronica (& Jay-Z), A Written Testimony

Nas (& Hit-Boy), King’s Disease

Royce 5’9, The Allegory

Best Rap Song

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Drake ft. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle, “Deep Reverence”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Jack Harlow, “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”

Pop Smoke, “Dior”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Drake ft. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Travis Scott, “Highest in the Room”

Best R&B Album

Ant Clemons, Happy 2 Be Here

Giveon, Take Time

Luke James, To Feel Love/D

John Legend, Bigger Love

Gregory Porter, All Rise

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

Robert Glasper, F*ck Yo Feelings

Thundercat, It Is What It Is

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper ft. H.E.R & Meshell Ndegeocello, “Better Than I Imagine”

Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

Tiana Major9 ft. EarthGang, “Collide”

Chloe x Halle, “Do It”

Skip Marley & H.E.R, “Slow Down”

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend, “Lighting & Thunder”

Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

Jacob Collier ft. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign, “All I Need”

Brittany Howard, “Goat Head”

Emily King, “See Me”

Best Music Video

Beyoncé, “Brown Skin Girl”

Future & Drake, “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

Woodkid, “Goliath”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion