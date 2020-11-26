New Music: Jazz Cartier – Basement



After leaving Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada back in 2018, Jazz Cartier in back independently and set to release his sophomore album early 2021. Here is his new single “Basement”. Produced by Lil Rich. He had this to say about the release:

“’Basement’ details the turbulent journey that many rappers take as they try to make a name for themselves in the rap game. The single encapsulates the entire journey from the beginning to now, learning who to trust and not as well as remembering to stay steadfast. ‘Basement’ is me looking into the mirror, seeing how far I’ve come and knowing I still have more to go.”

You can stream “Basement” below.





