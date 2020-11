A year and a half after dropping the original, Jim Jones and Heatmakerz return with deluxe edition of El Capo. The deluxe features 15 additional songs with guest appearances by Juelz Santana, Conway the Machine, Dave East, the late Fred the Godson, Vado, Nino Man, and more.

You can stream El Capo (Deluxe) in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.