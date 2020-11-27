EP Stream: Curren$y & Harry Fraud – Bonus Footage

Curren$y and Harry Fraud have been busy this year as they dropped The OutRunners in July, then followed with the September release of The Director’s Cut. And now, the two return with a continuation of the latter project titled Bonus Footage. Featuring five tracks, which include new records “Everyday” and “Light Switch” featuring Gunplay. Along with updated versions of “Seven Seas”, “1 Luv” with an added verse from Cordae and “Riviera Beach” with an added verse from Boldy James.

You can stream Bonus Footage in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



