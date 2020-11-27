New Music: The Game ft. Lil Wayne – A.I. with the Braids



The Game & Lil Wayne link up once again. This time for a new record titled “A.I. with the Braids”. This is the first single off of Game’s upcoming project, Rules of the Game. He spoke about the Mike Zombie-produced collab stating:

“A.I. with the braids is almost single handedly responsible for most if not all trends you see in hip hop and professional sports these days. Every kid including myself wanted to be Allen Iverson, from the baggy jerseys with the diamond chains, to the designs in his braids and whole swagger. Girls were in love with him and he was pound for pound the best player in the NBA. A.I. went from being my idol as a kid to being my brother in real life, so it’s only right I pay homage.”

You can stream “A.I. with the Braids” below/





