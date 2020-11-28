Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 394) “Those Heffas”

In this episode:

The guys recap their Thanksgiving and share how they celebrated with their families (12:45). They discuss Meg thee Stallion’s first week album sales (26:30) and her ex-bestfriend releasing a diss track (30:05). Also, new music from Juicy J, Jim Jones and Bad Bunny (39:53), Joe addresses Kevin Hart’s attempt to defend himself on Clubhouse (1:23:18), Young Thug’s statement on Andre 3000 which spark a conversation on artists to artist communication (2:01:03), predictions on Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. (2:13:00), and an update from Benny the Butcher (2:22:10).

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Jim Jones – “Anybody” (Ft. Sandra Conte) Rory | Big Sean – “100” (Ft. Royce Da 5’9 & Kendrick Lamar) Mal | Blxst – “Got It All” (Ft. Dom Kennedy) Parks | LE$ – “Sick”