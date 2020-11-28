EP Stream: Sabrina Claudio – Christmas Blues



Sabrina Claudio gets into the holiday spirit with her new EP Christmas Blues. Featuring eight new tracks of Christmassy goodness and guest appearances by The Weeknd and Alicia Keys. She had this to say about the EP:

“My intention behind creating and indulging into a Christmas album was to attempt to shine a small light through an incredibly dark year for as many people as I can reach. If I have the opportunity to bring a sense of happiness, nostalgia, or calmness to someone with this album, that’s all I could ever ask for. I’m also just a sucker for Christmas time and Christmas music!”

You can stream Christmas Blues in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



