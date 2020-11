Lil Wayne drops off the third installment of his No Ceilings mixtape series. Five years following part two. Featuring 20 new tracks and guest appearances by Drake, Young Thug, Cory Gunz, Gudda Gudda, and more. He also announce his next album, I Am Not A Human Being III drops next year.

You can stream No Ceilings 3 in its entirety below or on DatPiff.