Busta Rhymes returns with another new visual from his album E.L.E. 2. This one is for his track “Boomp!”. Directed by himself and Benny Boom. Busta links up with Spliff Star and O.T. Genasis to hit the water in his Conglomerate yacht, lounge in an exotic mansion, and hang with a gang of baddies.

You can watc “Boomp!”h the below.