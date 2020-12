Saweetie brings DaBaby, Post Malone, and Jack Harlow to Icy University for the animated visual for the “Tap In (Remix)”. In the clip, DaBaby rocks the crowd during a football game, while Post Malone gets busy during halftime show. Saweetie facetimes Quavo, and hits a frat party, where Jack Harlow in holding it down.

Watch the “Tap In (Remix)” below.