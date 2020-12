DaniLeigh just released her sophomore album, Movie. She quickly follow with the official video for her track “Monique”. In the clip she ghost rides the whip while dancing around it spit her bossed up bars.

Movie features 16 new tracks and guest appearances by DaBaby, Queen Naija, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Watch the “Monique” video below.