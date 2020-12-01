New Music: 50 Cent ft. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – Part of the Game

The next POWER spinoff, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to debut in 2021. 50 is going route of the great original’s intro “Big Rich Town” with the new theme song for Raising Kanan titled “Part of the Game” featuring NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez. Debuted on 50’s IG account.

He also revealed the cast Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which include Joey Bada$$, Omar Epps, Quincy Brown and more.

Check out “Part of the Game” and the rest of the cast below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)