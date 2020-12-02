Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 395) “Rubber Ball Paul”

In this episode:

Joe and the guys discuss the most anticipated fight of year between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. but somehow Nate Robinson’s clash with Jake Paul was the main event (16:44). Joe then mentions a hypothetical Verzuz between two New York legends, Mase and Cam’ron (38:12 & 54:55), a recap of the Soul Train Award winners/performers (1:07:55), and the guys educate themselves on the controversy surrounding Mulatto’s name (1:35:40). Joe then asks for predictions from the crew if there was a scenario where Dipset battled G-Unit and/or the LOX in a Verzuz (2:01:38) and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | N.O.R.E. – “Grimey” Rory | J Warner – Belong to You Mal | Jae Millz – “High Rollers” (Ft. Anthiny King) Parks | Roc Marciano – “Butterfly Effect”

