Jazmine Sullivan Announces New Project ‘Heaux Tales’

Jazmine Sullivan just released two new single, “Lost One” and “Pick Up Your Feelings” and now she decides to announce her new project, Heaux Tales, which is set to drop January 8th. She shared the inspiration for the project stating:

“Heaux Tales is about my observation of today’s women standing in their power and owning who they are. The truth is, women of all ages have been called a ‘heaux’ at some point in life, whether deserved or not, by some man trying to put us in our place; a place designed to keep us under control, out of the way and usually beneath them.”

Check out the official announcement below.