EP Stream: Yung Baby Tate – After The Rain



Issa Rae’s Raedioartist, Yung Baby Tate gives fans her new EP, After The Rain. Featuring seven new records and guest appearances by 6LACK and Flo Milli. She had this to say about the project:

“I want people to feel good about themselves. This year has been pretty rough for a lot of us, and at times, it can be very bleak. At the end of every storm, the rainbow comes back out, and this project is me becoming that musical rainbow again to remind people it’s gonna be alright.”

You can stream After The Rain in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



