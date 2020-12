Chris Brown and Young Thug give fans another new visual from their Slime & B project. This one is a short film for the track “City Girls”. Directed by Jake Miosge and narrated by Lillo Brancato Jr. (A Bronx Tale). The short-film takes place at a L.A. nightclub in the ’50s and depicts Thugga and Breezy getting into some issues with the mob and having to escape ther situation.

Watch the “City Girls” video below.