Punch and Nick Grant reunite with their latest collab “Double Tap, Center Mass”. TDE’s president links with the South Carolina spitta to trade bars over the sentimental instrumental.

I felt like speaking. This is myself and @NickGrantmusic. “Double Tap, Center Mass” pic.twitter.com/zermwT2nCg — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) December 4, 2020