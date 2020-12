In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys drink it up with battle rap legends Murda Mook & Loaded Lux. The guys discuss legendary Hip-Hop battles, the evolution of battle-rap, the art of battle-rap and much more!

DC Alumni Math Hoffa also joins the conversation.

This is an episode that you don’t want to miss.

Make some noise!!!