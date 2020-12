Stunna 4 Vegas gives fans his latest visual from his new project Welcome To 4 Vegas. He links up with internet personality and boxer, Jake Paul to shoot the video for his Ola Runt-featured single “Play U Lay”. Directed by DaBaby. Stunna 4 Vegas and Jake Paul ride through the city in a Lambo and rock at the house in a home gym.

Watch the “Play U Lay” video below.