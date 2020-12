Trae Tha Truth delivers a powerful black-and-white visual for his track “Time For Change”. The clip depicts racial divide, police brutality, corrupt politicians and more. Featuring Tamika Mallory, Lee Merritt, Styles P, Mysonne, Conway The Machine, Krayzie Bone, E-40, David Banner, Bun B, Anthony Hamilton, and Ink.

Watch the “Time For Change” video below.