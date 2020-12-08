Music Video: King Von – Wayne’s Story



Before his passing, King Von had lined up a three-part series for his track “Wayne’s Story”. He won’t be able to see its fruition but his team plans to release the videos he had already shot for his Welcome To O Block rollout. Here is the first titled “Wayne’s Story”. Directed by Joán. Von told UPROXX.

“It’s a story about a shorty and he just grew up bad. He started young. He trying to hit a lick. He tries to go rob a guy named Wayne. Wayne sees him trying to rob him and they get in a shootout. The boy gets away, but Wayne ends up killing the boy’s cousin. It’s just crazy.”

Watch the “Wayne’s Story” video below.

