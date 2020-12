After receiving a GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Progressive R&B Album for his Fuck Yo Feelings mixtape, Robert Glasper gives fans the official video for his track “This Changes Everything” featuring Denzel Curry. Directed by Laura Wassern. The video is a live performance featuring Robert and Denzel performing the track alongside Justin Tyson (drums), Dominque Sanders (bass), and DJ Jahi Sundance.

Watch the “This Changes Everything” video below.