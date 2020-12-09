Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 397) “Dot Connecter”



Joe returns from a fun-filled weekend in Miami and the guys let the jokes fly in regards to him seemingly being irresponsible and being named the “voice of the culture.” The guys recap Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia fight (28:08) which leads to the conversation of WHY Floyd Mayweather is fighting YouTube star Jake Paul? (32:26) Also, Meek Mill received some backlash for posting a video of him handing out money (1:02:00), with the recent allegations against Lil Baby they discuss the relationship between men and escorts (1:12:02), Charlamagne tha God re-signs with iHeart (1:53:47)and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Eric Bellinger – “Weak All Week” and Blackstreet – “Deep” Rory | Joyce Wrice – “So So Sick” Mal | Elhae – “Fun Fact” (Ft. Rick Ross) Parks | Che Noir – “Divine Knowledge”