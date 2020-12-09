Music Video: J. Cole – Fire Squad



J. Cole released something on December 9th, which include two of his last three albums 2014’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive and 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only. So the internets coerced Cole World into dropping a previously unreleased visual. Dreamville drops off the vaulted video from Forest Hills Drive titled “Fire Squad”. The label stated about the video:

“A bunch of [Cole’s] videos got deleted way back, and today we’re getting them all back up. And because it’s the anniversary [of] FHD, here’s the world premiere of the never-before-released video.”

Watch the “Fire Squad” video below.