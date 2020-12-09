Music Video: Jack Harlow ft. Big Sean – Way Out



Jack Harlow will release his major label debut album, That’s What They All Say on December 11th. Here is the final release before the project drops on “Way Out”. Jack spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music about his upcoming album:

“There’s a lot. I tried to cover all my bases, and I tried not to have any songs identical to one another. I worked with a lot of producers. There’s a lot of flavors, but more than anything, I do believe this album is timeless. And I think it will timestamp this moment. And people are going to remember this album and live with it for years to come. So I’m excited about it.”

Watch the “Way Out” video below.

