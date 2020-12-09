Video: Chloe x Halle – NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert



Following their two GRAMMY nominations, for Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Song and the mid-season return of Grown-ish on Jan. 21st along with the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Chloe x Halle find time to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. Backed by a nine-piece all-woman band, they performed live renditions of their tracks “Don’t Make It Harder on Me”, “Baby Girl”, “Do It”, “Ungodly Hour,” and “Wonder What She Thinks of Me”.

Watch the full performance below.