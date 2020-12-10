New Music: Chance The Rapper – The Return



Chance The Rapper will be releasing a new Christmas-themed project titled Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving on December 11th. He drops of a new single titled “The Return”. Chance is celebrating the return of Jeremih after battling COVID-19. The two will be dropping the project, which will feature two new songs “The Return” and “Who’s to Say”. The remainder of the songs will come from Merry Christmas: Lil Mama mixtapes, which will be featured on streaming services for the first time.

