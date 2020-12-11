Album Stream: Boldy James & Real Bad Man – Real Bad Boldy

Griselda’s Boldy James teams up with Real Bad Man for a new joint project titled Real Bad Boldy. Featuring 10 new songs and guest appearances by Meyhem Lauren, Stove God Cooks, Mooch, and Rigz. Boldy says about the project

“With Real Bad Boldy, I’m talking about my life before music; before I caught this second wave that I got right now. Things that I am into, this art of hustling. I didn’t really make it in this industry as a youngin,’ I made it once I got a little older and I feel I am in my prime now. I had a life before music and that’s what I rap about. I’ve lived enough life to where it writes the music for me. I don’t have to recap, or reflect, back on it too hard because this is my real life. This isn’t me taking something I’ve seen, or been fascinated with and creating a fictional truth out of it, because I’ve seen it. I am not a “seen it” kind of guy. I am a “lived it type of guy, and this is what it sounds like when you’ve really lived it.”

You can stream Real Bad Boldy in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.