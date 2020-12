Following the success of his platinum single “What’s Poppin”,Jack Harlow delivers his debut album, That’s What They All Say. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, EST Gee, the late Static Major, Bryson Tiller, DaBaby, Big Sean and Lil Wayne.

