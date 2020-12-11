Album Stream: Kid Cudi – Man On The Moon 3: The Chosen



Kid Cudi completes the trilogy with Man On The Moon 3: The Chosen. Featuring eighteen new records and guest appearances by Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridges and Trippie Redd. Also featuring production by Dot Da Genius, Take A Day Trip, Plain Pat, Emile and Mike Dean. Cudi had this to say about the project:

“It was conversations I would have with my friends. And then me being in the right place creatively. I was already in a really good place working on Intergalactic, going crazy on “The Scotts,” had that in the chamber. But then I was making something else that didn’t fit those two projects. And I think after two or three songs, I was like, ‘Whoa, this really feels like a Man On the Moon.’ Like, this is what the universe is telling me to make here……So I think after two or three songs, I was like, ‘This is it’. I made ‘Tequila Shots,’ ‘Another Day,’ and ‘She Knows This.’ That’s why you hear ‘Tequila Shots’ and it sounds like such an introduction. It sounds like you pick right back up where we left off ten years ago.”

You can stream Man On The Moon 3: The Chosen in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



