Common revisits his album A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 with a powerful new visual for his collab with Black Thought titled “Say Peace”. Directed by A.G. Rojas and Darol Olu Kae. The video depicts a young man’s quest to find his true passion in life. Starring Julian Huckleby, Phillip Walker, and Zane Aluvale.

Watch the “Say Peace” video below.