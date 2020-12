In 2019 DJ Premier released the first album from Gang Starr in over 15 years titled One Of The Best Yet. The project featured previously-unheard verses from the late Guru with guest appearances byJ. Cole, Talib Kweli, Ne-Yo, Nitty Scott, Q-Tip, Royce 5’9, Big Shug, Freddie Foxxx, Group Home and more. Premier now decides to release the instrumental version of the album along with a bonus track titled “Glowing Mic”, which you can stream below.