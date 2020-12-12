Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 398) “Clout is Not Currency”



In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal & Parks get into the new music. They speak on Kid Cudi’s new album and Jack Harlow. They also touch on Fetty Wap’s run and why it seems like it didn’t last long. Where are the superstars in 2020, This era and more.

Sleepers: Joe | Keyshia Cole – “Trust” (Ft. Monica) Keyshia Cole – “Oh-Oh, Yeah Yeah” (Ft. Nas) Rory | Styles P – “Favorite Drug” (Ft. Rashad) Mal | Beanie Sigel – “I Can’t Go On This Way” (Ft. Freeway & Young Chris) Parks | 2pac – “Got My Mind Made Up” (Ft. Dat Nigga Daz, Kurupt, Method Man & Redman)