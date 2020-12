Fresh off dropping his new album his Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, KiD CuDi drops off the The Rager, The Menace Part 1 (Artist Spotlight Stories) with the visuals for “She Knows This”. In the clip, The CuDster at home watching The Pursuit Of Happiness and decides to take a few shots and show out in his Hollywood Hills mansion. He later leads police on a high speed chase before driving off a cliff.