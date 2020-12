Pro Era’s Nyck Caution talks about his coming up in his new video “Product Of My Environment” featuring Erick The Architect and Kota The Friend. Directed by Fakedell. Nyck hits the park with friends, Kota The Friend revisits his house of hard times and Erick Arc Elliott has a heart-to-heart with his mother. Off of Nyck Caution’s Anywhere But Here, which drops January 11, 2021.