Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 240) w/ Cormega

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys chop it up with the legendary Cormega. A fellow DC Alumni, Mega & The Champs discuss his career, life, Queens and more! After receiving one of the biggest shout-outs from Nas on his song “One Love”, Mega never looked back.

Cormega talks about his success as an independent artist, breaks down the meaning of all his projects and what they all meant to his career. Mega also shares stories of Big Pun, The Jacka, Nas, The Firm and more!

Don’t sleep on Mega’s philosophy!

