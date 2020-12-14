New Music: EARTHGANG – Tears Of Joy (ft. Ashia Karana) / Beautiful Life (ft. King Hoodie)



Dreamville’s EARTHGANG has new partnered with Jagermeister for a new series to showcase up and coming artist. They just released a two-pack of singles. The first features new comer Ashia Karana and is titled “Tears Of Joy”. The second features newcomer King Hoodie and is titled “Beautiful Life”. Earthgang says about the collab:

You ready to hear this new heat??? Jägermeister hooked it up for these #meisterclass collabs 🙏🏿 dope opportunity to support emerging artists, and now @AshiaKarana and @Kinghoodieraps both get a personal Meister Class mentorship with @mustard

You can stream both records below.







