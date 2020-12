The Diplomats have joined forces with New York-based luxury line KITH for the company’s new collaboration with the New York Knicks. KITH designed the team’s 2020-2021 City Edition Uniform, which will be worn by the team during both Friday night games and nationally televised games throughout the NBA season. They called on Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, and Jim Jones to kick a new freestyle for the official introduction.

