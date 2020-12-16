Album Stream: Murs – Love & Rockets Vol. 2: The Declaration



Murs teams up with DJ.Fresh for his new album Love & Rockets Vol. 2:The Declaration. Featuring 12 new tracks and guest appearances by Spiritual Homegirl, The Company Man & Lady Diviniti. He had this to say about the project

“I am a pro-Black, gang-banging, comic book reading, skateboarding, business owning, God loving, husband and father of 3. After 20-plus years of putting out music, I feel like I’ve finally been able to put it all that together properly in one album. DJ.Fresh came with the right sound at the right time.”

