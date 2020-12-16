Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 399) “Niché”



In this episode:

Covid strikes again and affects the schedule of the Verzuz battle that was set to take place this past weekend (December 12) between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole and Joe gives his theory on why it didn’t happen (24:04). Joe also opens the conversation to acknowledge the 10 year anniversary of Diddy’s album Last Train to Paris (35:18) and the guys congratulate Rowdy Rebel getting released from prison (46:38). Parks has something to celebrate as well with the release of his new album (1:12:17), a discussion on the Kith and Dipset collaboration which lead to a conversation about Kith over-saturating themselves with brand partnerships (1:37:36) and Akademiks gets confronted by Meek Mill and others upon joining the chatty house app (2:21:09) and much more! *Potential Spoiler alert* Your Honor TV series – (2:06:46)

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Blxst – “Got It All” (Ft. Dom Kennedy) Rory | Unusual Demont – “Amber” Mal | Digga D – “Daily Duppy” Parks | Parks & Passport Gift – “Home For Christmas” (Ft. Stove God Cooks)