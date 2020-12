After hopping on Fabolous and Just Blaze’s “Breathe“ for a new freestyles, Vic Mensa returns with another new freestyles titled “Hit-Boy Freestyle” over Freddie Gibbs, Hit-Boy and Big Sean’s “4 Thangs” instrumental. In the clip he spits bars in the studio, the skate shop and at his crib.

Watch the “Hit-Boy Freestyle” visual below.