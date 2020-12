Pharoahe Monch along legendary drummer Daru Jones and guitarist Marcus Machado, are Th1rt3en. They return with a new single tiled “666”, which follows “Fight” with Cypress Hill. “666” means “Three, Six Word Stories”, which is another politically charged record. Their upcoming debut project, A Magnificent Day for an Exorcism, is set to drop January 22nd.

You can stream “666” below.