Following the conclusion of his No Love Lost storyline with his “Pressure” visual, Blxst drops off his latest video “Got It All” featuring Dom Kennedy. Blxst says about Dom:

“Dom Kennedy is the epitome of LA. I look at him like my generation’s Ice Cube. It was only right to link up and capture a classic moment”.

Dom added Blxst:

“…one of the flyest from his generation. I expect to hear a lot of Blxst this next decade.”

You can watch the “Got It All” video below.