TOBi updates his popular ELEMENTS Vol. 1 track “Made Me Everything” featuring new verse from Maxo Kream. He had this to say about the record:

“’Made Me Everything Pt 2.’ is just me and Maxo talking about how we’ve survived through life,. We are talking about all the trials and tribulations. I am speaking my truth while he speaks his. At the end of the day we’re just tryna be prosperous. I want to empower people with this song.”

You can stream “Made Me Everything Pt. 2” below.