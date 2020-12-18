Album Stream: E-40 & Too $hort – Ain’t Gone Do It / Terms and Conditions

Just before their Verzuz battle on December 19th, Bay Area legends E-40 and Too $hort drop off a new double album titled Ain’t Gone Do It / Terms and Conditions. Featuring 20 new records and guest appearances by Guapdad 4000, Mistah F.A.B, Rayven Justice, Zyah Belle, Stresmatic, Drakeo the Ruler, Blxst, Brent Faiyaz, Larry June, Freddie Gibbs, and more. E-40 says about the project:

“I ain’t gone ever switch up on my patna. We rocking til the wheels fall off!”

You can stream Ain’t Gone Do It / Terms and Conditions in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



