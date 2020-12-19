Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 400) “Man On the Moan”



In this episode:

Joe wants to establish that the podcast is NOT an album review podcast (13:20), although the guys do react to Eminem’s response to Snoop Dogg on his latest album (16:50). B. Dot’s list shook up the internet which leads the guys to give their opinion and a preview to the JBP “year end wrap up” (29:30), the transition of moving on your own from your parents house (55:25), Joe reflects on recording 400 episodes (1:20:30), LaKeith Stanfield moaning for a chance to win $300 (1:35:45) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks Joe | Keyshia Cole – “I Remember” Rory | Drake – “Video Girl” Mal | Mase – “Niggaz Wanna Act” (Ft. Busta Rhymes) Parks | Lupe Fiasco – “Dumb It Down”